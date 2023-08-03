Anloga DCE picks forms to contest NPP Parliamentary seat

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Aug. 3, GNA – Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Anloga District, has picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming NPP Parliamentary primaries in Anlo Constituency.

This is the second time the DCE would contest on the party’s ticket in Anlo if he goes through all processes successfully

In a brief interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr. Yormewu said though he was persuaded by some party stalwarts to contest, he also had a personal conviction that he is the best man for the position.

“I am driven by a strong sense of purpose and a genuine desire to serve my people and bring positive change, channel my ability to impact policy decisions that shape the lives of constituents and my combination of personal commitment, passion, and support from the community, and a desire to contribute to the betterment of society through public service.”

He also touted his achievements in the 2020 parliamentary elections as another reason for this decision.

“When you access our 2020 result in this constituency, we had about 4900 votes for President Nana Addo, as compared to 2016, when we had about only 2300 votes for the Presidential category, all these improvements came because I was on the ticket in 2020 and there is no doubt that this performance will improve in 2024 with me again.”

During the interview, Mr. Yormewu outlined his visions for Anlo Constituency and promised to use the chance to promote and implement ideological principles and visions for society through advocacy for pertinent issues like education, healthcare, environmental protection, social justice, and economic development.

He also promised to play a crucial role by influencing policy decisions and legislation that has a direct impact on humanity, particularly his constituents.

In responding to why he wants to be a member of parliament, despite his current role as a DCE, Mr Yormewu said, “As a DCE, my role is limited to the district level, but running for the position of Member of Parliament will allow me to represent a larger constituency at the national level.

“This can also give me the chance to address broader issues and advocate for my people’s needs on a national platform and as well have better access to resources that can be utilized for developmental projects and initiatives that will eventually benefit the constituency”

He thanked his supporters for being a driving force behind him and charged them to remain a formidable force for change, united and work hand in hand to create a brighter future for the community and country.

He appealed to other contestants to conduct issue-based campaigns rather than insults and propaganda.

Mr. Yormewu was the Municipal Chief executive for Keta Municipal from 2017 to 2019 before the Anloga District was carved out of the larger Municipal area and was reappointed as DCE to the new Anloga District.

He contested the party’s ticket in 2020 general elections at Anlo Constituency and lost to Mr. Kwame Richard Sefe of the National Democratic Congress.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

