London Stock Exchange’s total income for first half improves

London, Aug. 3, (dpa/GNA) – London Stock Exchange Group on Thursday reported total income of £4.179 billion ($5.297 billion) for the first half of the year, higher than the 3.735 billion pounds in the prior year.

Total income excluding recoveries was 3.99 billion pounds, up from 3.569 billion pounds last year.

Profit before tax, however, declined to 662 million pounds for the first half, down from 803 million pounds in the comparable period last year.

Basic earnings per share dropped to 77.2 pence from 98p, while adjusted EPS fell to 160.9p from 167.4p a year ago.

Earnings were hurt by non-cash foreign exchange items and a higher effective tax rate.

For the full year, constant currency growth in total income excluding recoveries is now expected to be towards the upper end of the 6%-8% guided earlier.

GNA

