Fourth Trafficked survivor network group launched at Ekumfi

By Victoria Agyemang

Ekumfi (C/R), Aug. 19, GNA – The International Justice Mission (IJM), an anti-trafficking non-governmental organization has launched its fourth survivors of child trafficking network group at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

The launch was a collaborative effort with the District Assembly, Social Welfare, Local Council of Churches, traditional leaders and the Community Child Protection Committee.

The Ghana Survivor Network (GSN) is an affiliate of the Global Survivor Network, an international group leading a movement to protect communities from violence.

The initiative was on the theme:“Ending Human Trafficking, Survivors leading the Movement.”

The Network comprise of Courageous Crew at Senya Bereku, -My Story Counts at Ho and Ehi, Hope In Freedom at Ada and the newly launched Light Bearers at Ekumfi.

Mr Ebenezer Monney, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ekumfi at the launch, commended IJM for its support to governmental institutions to combat human trafficking in Ghana and beyond.

He noted that the work of GSN will compliment the district sensitization plan to reduce the effect and impact of human trafficking.

Mr Monney pledged the Assembly’s resolve to commit to the fight against trafficking, particularly children, to ensure their rights were protected for their growth and development.

The group comprising of ten survived child traffickers in the Ekumfi community, the champions of the local chapter, had promised to advocate and work hard to end trafficking in the area.

Ms Anita Budu, Country Director, IJM West Africa, in her remarks said the local chapter was established in communities identified as major sources where children are easily trafficked and thus members were mandated to change the narrative of their community.

She noted that ensuring children’s protection remained IJM’s priority to work the extra mile to ensure it was accompanied and achieved for the betterment of all.

Ms Badu called on communities to listen to the voices of survivors, and help amplify them to eliminate violent perpetrators against children.

Efforts of fighting human trafficking must be doubled to speed up the move and action for total reduction, she indicated.

“Let’s listen to advocates of trafficking when they reach out to us to collectively help fight the inhuman activity against children,” she pleaded.

Madam Elizabeth Amoah, a Representative from the District Child Protection Committee, appealed to government to find alternative livelihood for the people to help reduce the canker in the area.

She said poverty was the reason the issue was rife in the area where fishing and farming are the only source of livelihood for the people, hence the need to create job opportunities to help reduce poverty.

The District Assembly, she advocated, should step up programmes and policies to support in that regard.

The Representative revealed that the impact of human trafficking on families was enormous as families were vanishing and stressed the need for measures to be put in-place to help families to thrive.

