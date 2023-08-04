Environmental health officers embark on facilities inspection in Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Aug. 04, GNA – Environmental Health Officials in the Takoradi Sub-Metro of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), have embarked on inspection of facilities within the Central Business District of Takoradi as part of efforts to promote good hygienic conditions in area.

They visited both public and private workplaces, food vending points and lorry stations among others to check the state of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in those areas.

Madam Eugenia Vuke, an Environmental Health Officer, who led a team of officials for the exercise, told the Ghana News Agency that the inspection was part of routine checks to ensure health and sanitation standards we met among owners and users of facilities within Takoradi.

She said the exercise provided a platform for them to advice users of facilities on why they should keep their places clean and safe at all times.

The health officer said: “We realised that most institutions had toilet facilities but had problems with access to water, so most people use nearby public toilet facilities which is not encouraging at all.

Some also do not have waste bins and have resorted to dumping refuse indiscriminately in the nearby bushes.”

Madam Vuke, therefore, advised heads of institutions and owners of facilities to ensure they put in place efficient mechanisms to tackle all issues that threatened good hygienic conditions in their workplaces to prevent them from contracting diseases.

She said, “It is our duty to keep our surroundings clean so we must do everything in our capacities to achieve this target.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

