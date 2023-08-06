Don’t sacrifice your education for anything -DCE 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Aug.6, GNA- A total of 160 students, constituting the first batch of students under the Ellembelle District Scholarship project, has received their tuition fees to enable them to have peace of mind to study at the Takoradi Technical University.

In all, 420 students are expected to benefit from a 4-million-cedi fund donated by the Ghana Gas Company to support the Ellembelle District Scholarship project spearheaded by Mr. Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive.

The privileged students would have all tuition fees paid throughout their stay in the university.

Mr. Kwasi Bonzo, the Ellembelle District Chief Executive, at a short ceremony at the Takoradi Technical University to present the cheques to the students, warned them never to sacrifice the opportunity to acquire a higher education for anything.

He said he had to write to defer his university degree in Business Administration to do politics and the hurdles in between times and season which had made it possible to complete the course even after many years.

The DCE said, “even after all the experience and practical knowledge in life…the very party I laid my education ambition to serve now requires a “Paper” certification from me before I can get any higher appointment despite all my competencies.”

Mr. Bonzo said,” I therefore share my story with you to let you know the value of what this opportunity to acquire higher education can do for you.”

He added that it was his greatest vision to raise the human capital base of the district and for that matter the Nzemaland who in the near future could turn things around in the area for accelerated development.

The District Chief Executive added that the scholarship scheme was by far the largest education support by any district in the country to improve upon lives, adding, go and “amass” knowledge and in the same vein apply it to change things for the better.”

Mr. Bonzo was grateful to the Ghana Gas Company for the support to families in its catchment area, adding, “Let give ourselves time to see how these seeds cast will turn into beautiful trees providing comfort, food and shelter to humanity not only in Nzemaland but the world at large.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

