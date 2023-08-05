Citizens call on government officials to exhibit patriotism  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Aug. 5, GNA – Residents of Nkwanta South Municipality say it is time government officials show patriotism to the nation as their pledge towards the country’s development.

Some of them called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees to also show the spirit of love and giving value for money in executing their roles.

Mr Evans Amewornu, a citizen in an interview with Ghana News Agency on the Founders’ Day celebration said, government officials especially the President must follow the footprints of the founding fathers, who stood and fought to liberate Ghanaians.

He said wisdom, commitment, love, and loyalty were the key to a successful government and legacies for the generation to emulate.

Other interviewees noted that nepotism, favoritism, family and friends, corruption, selfishness among government officials hinder the development of the country.

“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah built a strong foundation for Mother Ghana, so, we have a clear roadmap to follow and make Ghana better which no government or individual can take that away”, they said.

Founders’ Day holds historical importance in Ghana as it marks the contributions of Ghana successive generations of Ghanaians who played pivotal roles in liberating the country from colonial rules.

