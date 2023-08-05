Over 40 basic schools, 1,524 candidates within Keta to participate in the 2023 BECE

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) Aug. 5, GNA – A total of 1,524 candidates from 47 basic schools in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region will sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

There would also be seven designated examination centres namely, Aborsco, Ketasco, Ketabusco, Anyasco, Atiasec, Afiasec, and Kedzi Zion school.

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer of Ghana Education Service in Keta disclosed this in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said all was set to commence the 2023 BECE examinations.

He said the figures include 1,306 candidates comprising 661 boys and 645 girls drawn from the public schools, whereas 104 boys and 114 girls totaling 218 candidates from the private schools would also join.

Mr Amuzu urged all candidates to gather courage and face the task ahead without fear.

He also advised the candidates to avoid engaging in examination malpractice.

“All candidates must abide by the rules and regulations of the examination to avoid any punishment.”

He charged parents, guardians, teachers, and individuals to effectively ensure the success of the exercise.

Mr Amuzu also appealed to examination invigilators to perform their duties well without fear or favour.

This year’s BECE examination would commence from August 7 to 11, this year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

