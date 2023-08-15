Chief appeals to government to fix deplorable Essakrom – Agyemadien road

By Alex Baah Boadi

Essakrom (WN/R), Aug. 15, GNA – Nana Annor Kwerekweyie, Chief of Sefwi-Essakrom in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region, has expressed concern about the deplorable nature of the Essakrom-Agyemadiem road, which connects the Wiawso and Juaboso districts.

The stretch of road also linked Kojina, Essakrom and Atari all in the Wiawso Municipality and Agyemadiem, Damafo, Afofielrom, Dome and Sayereso in the Juabeso district.

The Chief, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency ensure the construction works on the roads was completed.

Nana Kwerekweyie explained that before the 2020 general elections there were three contractors working on the roads, noting that one worked from Essakrom -Attakrom, another on the Attakrom-Afofiekrom with one on the Afofiekrom-Agyemadiem but that they all left the site immediately after the 2020 general elections, making it difficult to transport farm produce to near-by markets.

“Farmers in and around Essakrom patronised the planting for food and jobs programme but unfortunately, they could not transport the produce to the market because of the bad nature of our road”

“What is the essence of the Planting for food and Jobs programme if foodstuffs produced are stacked on the farm because of bad roads.”

The chief appealed to the government to fulfill its financial commitments to the contractors to enable them to move back to site to complete the road works.

Some drivers told the Ghana News Agency that they were sometimes forced to alight passengers halfway due to the deplorable roads and urged the government to ensure the contractors moved back to site.

Some market women who travel from other parts of the country to buy plantain in the area complained bitterly about the nature of the road, stressing that they are unable to transport goods they buy from farmers on time, making most of them rot on the farm.

For his part, Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante, District Chief Executive of Juaboso, gave the assurance that the assembly would do everything in its capacity to bring back the contractors on site.

He asked the residents to have faith in the government as it was committed to helping improve the road networks in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

