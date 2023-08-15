Women asked to add professional value to boards

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Aug 15, GNA – Reverend (Mrs) Angela Carmen Appiah, the Council Chair of the Institute of Directors (IoD), Ghana, has urged women serving on governing boards to add professional value to the boards.

She said it was not enough to be appointed to a governing board and that there was the need to bring professional value and competence to the boards and their institutions.

Mrs Appiah who said this at a press conference to announce the top 100 women serving on boards in the country, urged women to break all glass ceilings and be ready to take on challenges, adding that serving on boards should be a matter of capability and value addition.

“Sitting on boards is not just for fun or ticking the box, but contributing values, challenging assumptions and shaping narratives to build better and healthier organisations,” she said.

Touching and healthy competition and balance, the IoD President challenged men to encourage women to take up leadership roles.

She said though appreciable gains had been made to bridge the gender inequality gap, unhealthy competition should be managed with a policy that ensured that one gender was not placed above the other.

Mr Prince Akpah, founder of Avance Media, explained that the initiative aimed at highlighting the exceptional contributions of women who had demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and impact within their respective industries and that the Top 100 Ghana’s Women Board Directors’ list was a testament to the remarkable achievements of women leaders, who continued to pave the way for others.

“Their dedication, expertise, and impact are instrumental in shaping the future of corporate leadership in Ghana. We believe that celebrating their accomplishments will inspire more gender-inclusive boardrooms and contribute to a diverse and prosperous business landscape.”

Giving an overview of the maiden Ghana Board Diversity Awards, Mr Akpah said Media General was recognised as the Best Gender-Inclusive Board (private), while Exim Bank Ghana and the Ghana Revenue Authority clinched the title of Best Gender-Inclusive Board (public).

The event had a panel discussion by Madam Hellen Amarquaye, Board Chair of Old Mutual Ghana; Rev. (Mrs.) Angela Carmen Appiah, President and Council Chair of IoD; and Elsie Appau-Klu, CEO of Acreaty Ghana.

The discussion highlighted the significance of women’s contributions to effective corporate governance.

