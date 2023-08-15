Amansie Central commences investigations into alleged police shooting incident

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Jacobu (Ash), Aug. 15, GNA – The Amansie Central District Security Council (DISEC), has ordered investigations into the killing of two people by the police in the area.

The killing of Clinton Amoateng and another person, (identified to be an ex-convict), by the police on Friday August 11, 2023, has created tension at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region and its environs.

The incident was said to have occurred on the road from Afoako Junction to Jacobu.

While the police are claiming the victims and their gang, whom they suspected to be armed robbers, engaged them in a shootout during a confrontation, the residents are also claiming the victims were innocent small-scale miners, known in the area.

The irate residents on Tuesday morning, mounted roadblocks to obstruct usage of the main roads leading to Jacobu and burnt car tyres in protest of the killing of their colleague and demanded for justice.

Mr Michael Donkor, the District Chief Executive told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, though he had not yet received official briefing from the District Police Commander, some scanty information he had received alleged that, the victims engaged the police in exchange of gun fire, resulting in the death of the two.

He said the DISEC had called for full investigations into the matter and asked the residents to remain calm and desist from acts that could create violence in the communities.

Some residents of Afoako told newsmen that the two were picked on Friday night, but they were found dead the following morning.

They alleged that the police found some cartridge and mercury on Amoateng and suspected that he might be hiding some guns.

“The police asked them to go and show them where the guns are. In the night we heard some gunshots,” they said.

The situation has created high tension in the communities and the youth have threatened to avenge the death of Amoateng, whom they claimed had been unjustifiably killed by the police.

