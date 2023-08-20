Chale Wote 2023 takes off in hours

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug. 20, GNA – Style, fashion, processession and uplifting works of art will converge at one location as the much-anticipated Chale Wote Street Art Festival takes off in Accra in about 24 hours.

Patrons are looking forward to what will be another exciting edition of the week-long celebration, which begins with an all-white processession Monday evening.

People across all age groups will join the “remembrance walk” from the Christianborg Castle through the Osu township and selected principal streets.

Other activities lined up include art exhibitions, screening of local movies, a theater show dubbed: ‘Na Wo Se Sɛn’, live concert of top Ghanaian musicians and variety of insightful engagements, which will culminate at the Black Star Square on Sunday.

Just like previous editions, organisers expect a large turnout this year, hence the decision to re-locate this year’s celebration to Osu and the Black Star Square.

Leading Ghanaian and international artists will showcase art collections detailing the long history of resistance against colonial invasion in the Gold Coast, as well as works inspired by the rebellion of enslaved Afro-Brazilians in 1835.

While the artists display their creativity, visitors will also tour historical sites and buildings to experience fascinating stories within the Osu community.

Chale Wote is described as not just an Art and Music Festival but “an exploration of the full spectrum of all genres of fine and performing art; giving a sunrise opportunity for lesser known art and artists”.

Watch this space for the comprehensive coverage of the Chale Wote experience in the next seven days.

