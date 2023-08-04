Bus plunges into ravine in Mexico killing 18

Mexico City, Aug. 4, (dpa/GNA) - At least 18 people were killed when a tour bus plunged down a 40-metre deep ravine in Mexico on Thursday.

According to the public prosecutor’s office of the western Mexican state of Nayarit, 20 injured people were taken to a hospital in Tepic, the provincial capital.

The majority of passengers were reportedly foreigners, from India, Africa and the Dominican Republic, some of whom were travelling to the US. The bus was travelling from Mexico City to the border city of Tijuana.

The bus driver was detained, with initial investigations suspecting him of speeding on a bend in the road. There were no indications that a collision caused the accident.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants from Central and South America, the Caribbean and other parts of the world try to cross Mexico’s northern border into the US every year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

