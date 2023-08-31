Bipartisan Committee assures witnesses of fair hearing

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA – Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s bipartisan Committee probing into the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) from office has assured the Committee will be fair to the witnesses.

He gave the assurance on Thursday during the seven-member Committee public hearing when three Police Officers made an appearance.

The Commissioner of Police Goerge Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi appeared before the Committee following the testimony of Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, Paramount Chief of Namong Mamprugu Kingdom in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kingdom as the trio he engaged in the conversation with at his office in Osu on Monday when he appeared before the Committee as the first witness.

During the hearing, Mr Derrick Owusu Boateng, Counsel for Commissioner of Police, Goerge Alex Mensah, raised some objections.

He told the Committee that two members of the Committee, Mr Peter Toobu Lanchene, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West and Mr James Agalga, Vice-Chairman of the Committee and an NDC MP for Buisla North had already made a pronouncement on his client.

Mr Owusu Boateng said: “Both MPs have made public statements that could potentially compromise their impartiality during the proceedings.”

He, therefore, explained that such comments could prejudice the officers’ fair treatment during the investigation.

Reacting to his objections, Mr Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Committee noted that the counsel’s shared information (objection comments) would not impair the committee’s investigative integrity.

“We are here to ensure a fair and unbiased process. Your witness’ rights will be upheld if he remains at the helm of the committee,” he said.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dampare from office circulated.

Consequently, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe into a secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to the House is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

The committee is chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, an NDC MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman.

It has Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.

While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

