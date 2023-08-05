BECE Candidates of Avoeme Basic School receives support from Dei Foundation

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Avoeme (V/R), Aug. 5, GNA – The Dei Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization that operates within Ketu South Municipal has extended support to some 200 BECE Candidates of Avoeme Basic School in the Ketu South Municipality.

Avoeme Basic School has registered 196 candidates for this years’ Basic Education Certificate Examination slated to commence next week, and as part of activities to prepare these candidates for this final examination, Dei Foundation partnered with the schools’ administration to organize a short interaction programme to prepare them mentally before the exams.

As part of the programme, the Foundation shared mathematical set instruments to the 196 candidates, something the Foundation believed would reduce the problem of solving construction related questions in mathematics and science subjects.

According to Xornam Alayi-Hussey, PRO of Dei Foundations, Mathematical set was an important stationery in education but not all parents could afford it for their wards hence the decision to come on board to help.

“It has become necessary to do this because we have realized that not all students have some of this simple things and it’s not their fault, some of them, their parents cannot afford and as an NGO poised for such supports, we deemed it necessary and considering the high number of Avoeme, we chose them as our maiden project in this regard,” she said.

Torgbui Labi I, Dufia of Avoeme Yokoe, who is an old student, graced the event and used the opportunity to motivate the candidates of an assured 100 per cent pass record

He admonished them to take their revisions very seriously in these few days and charged them to do well.

“This year, your worst aggregate should be 23 to maintain your performance records, don’t let my coming here be in vain” Torgbui said.

Mr Courage Babanawo, a professional nurse, spoke to them on medical issues that may affect them and how to overcome anxiety during examination period.

He advised them to avoid staying up late at night before exam day and taking their medical conditions seriously.

“Those of you who have asthma or any serious medical issues, don’t forget to take your medications along and don’t starve yourselves before going for exams, you can’t write exams on empty stomach,” he advised.

The students themselves were highly motivated and grateful to Dei Foundation, saying the mathematical sets would make them tackle construction questions with ease.

On preparedness, they said they believe their teachers have done a lot of work on them, so they are sure of coming out with flying colours.

Mr Maclean Mensah, the Assistant Headteacher, was also optimistic about satisfactory results.

“They all have a very bright future if only they will take all that we shared with them very serious…I see another 100% pass record this year because we have prepared them very well academically for the exams,” Mr. Mclean said

Avoeme Basic School has a total of about 1,896 pupils from kindergarten to JHS 3 with 196 BECE candidates this year.

The school recorded 100 per cent twice in their Basic Education Exams within the last five years.

GNA

