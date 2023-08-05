Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education commends teachers on decency

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 05, GNA – Mr Karim Umar Ayaana, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education has commended Headteachers and all teachers within the Municipality for exhibiting decent dressing styles in line of duty.

“Let me say that you have been appearing well as professional teachers since my presence in the area. I need to commend you for that,” he said.

Mr Ayaana expressed his happiness towards the act during the commencement of a two-day capacity building for all basic school heads with their assistants from Akatsi South which focuses on best practices in educational leadership and governance.

My Ayaana further encouraged teachers to present themselves as professionals wherever they find themselves.

He said acts like drunkenness and indecent dressing to workplaces by some teachers would further dent the profession’s image.

This, he said, should be avoided under his watch.

Reverend Dr Ashiboe-Mensah, Quality Assurance Officer from the Ho Technical University who was a special guest, took participants through several best management practices and activities of Instructional Leaders for quality education.

He also reminded school heads of their position in championing improved academic services, the inculcation of value systems in staff and students through school governance, and others.

The training, held at the Grace Congregation auditorium of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, at Akatsi, registered over 220 participants made of education officials within Akatsi South, circuit supervisors, and basic school heads and their assistants.

GNA

