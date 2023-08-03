Turkish inflation accelerates in July to near 50%

Istanbul, Aug. 3, (dpa/GNA) – Turkish consumer prices picked up pace in July, with annualized inflation surging to 47.83% from 38.21%, the statistics office reported on Thursday.

Monthly inflation hit 9.49% in July while the highest increases were registered in hotels, health and food and beverage, TurkStat data showed.

The Turkish inflation rate had been falling since a peak in October at 85.5%. The fragile G20 economy is struggling with one of its worst cost-of-living crises to date.

Independent observers put the inflation figure at a much higher rate.

The Istanbul-based ENAG research group on Thursday announced its annual inflation estimate for July at 122.8%.

The Turkish central bank recently updated its end-year inflation forecast as 58%.

