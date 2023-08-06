Akatsi South: 1,666 candidates to write 2023 BECE

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 6, GNA – A total of 1,666 candidates in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region will write the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This year’s examination, slated to start from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11, would see 856 girls and 810 boys from 78 schools.

Mr Ayaana Karim Umar, the Director of Education for Akatsi South, disclosed the figures to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Saturday after a tour of some of the examination centres.

Out of the 78 participating schools, 55 are public and 23 private schools.

“As part of the preparations to ensure smooth organisation of the examination, the Directorate has collaborated with the various security agencies to ensure safety at the various centres and depots,” Mr Ayaana said.

He said the West African Examination Council had also trained supervisors and invigilators within the Municipality.

Mr Ayaana said six examination centres, Avenor Senior High Technical, Akatsi Number 1, and Akast center ABCD have been earmarked for the exercise.

He appealed to all candidates to comply with the rules and regulations covering the examination.

Ethel Dovi, a candidate of Wisdom preparatory school at Akatsi, told the GNA she expected nothing but a successful exercise with good results.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

