Adaklu district presents 655 students for 2023 BECE

Adaklu Waya (V/R) Aug. 6, GNA – Six hundred and fifty-five students from the Adaklu district would take part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This is made up of 332 girls and 323 girls.

Mr. Mark Dodzi Hoenyekor, Adaklu District Examination Officer of the Ghana Education Service, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said 312 of the students would write the examination at the Adaklu Senior High School (SHS) at Adaklu Waya while 343 of them would be at Gbekor SHS at Adaklu Abuadi /Tsriefe.

Mr. Hoenyekor advised the students not to bring any foreign materials into the examination halls.

He also advised them to refrain from all forms of examination malpractices, adding “you will be severely sanctioned if caught.”

The Examination Officer entreated them to concentrate on what their teachers taught them and also to revise their notes well.

This year’s BECE begins nationwide on Monday, 7th August with the writing of English and Religious and Moral Education.

GNA

