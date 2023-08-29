Afri Youth holds community durbar on kayaye, streetism

By Solomon Gumah

Bamvim (N/R), Aug. 29, GNA – Afri Youth, a youth advocacy organisation, has held a community durbar at Bamvim in the Tamale Metropolis to sensitise residents on the effects of kayaye and streetism to the overall development of young girls in the area.

The durbar formed part of series of advocacy campaigns by Afri Youth under its Power to Youth project.

The project, being funded by Power to Youth Ghana, a consortium of three organisations made up of Norsaac, Songtaba and GH SRHR Alliance, will benefit other communities including Datoyili and Chirishe.

Mr Mohammed Gadafi Mandeya, Executive Director of Afri Youth, speaking during the durbar, said the project sought to rally community support towards addressing the kayaye menace in the area, adding that it was adversely affecting the development of young girls.

He said research conducted by Afri Youth in the Tamale Metropolis showed that most of the children engaged in kayaye were from Bamvim area hence the campaign.

He said as part of the project, Afri Youth would be supporting children of school going age to enroll in schools and support some of them to acquire entrepreneurial skills.

He added that the project would provide employable skills training for parents and guardians to enable them to support their children’s education.

Mr Mandeya called on stakeholders in the area to support the project to help address school drop-out rates, teenage pregnancies, and child marriages.

Bamvim-Lana Mahama Abdulai, Chief of Bamvim, who was represented at the event, underscored the need to support young girls to stay in school and complete their education.

He encouraged women to demonstrate interest in leadership positions to enable them effectively to advocate for the empowerment of other women and girls.

Hajia Ibrahim Safia, Leader of women groups at Bamvim, commended Afri Youth for the initiative and said it would help empower women and girls to reduce domestic violence.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

