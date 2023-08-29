Apostle Dr Ansah appeals to clerics to be security conscious 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA – Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has appealed to clerics to be security conscious.

Speaking at the GCCI 2023 Ministers and Wives’ Conference in Accra, Apostle Ansah also appealed to religious bodies to support the nation’s security agencies in sensitizing their congregations on the need to be vigilant and security conscious.

He said the growing insecurity in the Sahel region of West Africa was of great concern to Ghanaians.

He reiterated that currently the northern part of the West Africa sub-region was retrogression in development because of insecurity.

Apostle Dr Ansah said security in every nation facilitates development and the wellbeing of the people; adding that secured people were confident and bold people.

He advised pastors to be security conscious, vigilant, watch and pray; quoting from the Bible “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

He said urged Christians to never to lose hope under any circumstance in life because with “God all things are possible.”

