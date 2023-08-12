Accra Girls wins 2023 Ghana Publishing Association-Afram Publications interschools debate

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – Accra Girls Senior High School has won the 2023 Ghana Publishing Association – Afram Publications Interschools Debate after beating Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC), Osu, in a close contest.

They beat their opponents with three marks having had 78.43 points out of the total 100 points as against the 75.43 obtained by PRESEC, Osu.

Accra Girls argued against the notion: “Indigenous Publishers are the Champions of Ghana’s Soft Power Home and Abroad”.

They took home three boxes of books, a plaque and certificates as the ultimate prizes whilst PRESEC Osu had three boxes of books and certificates.

The debate sought to groom the students through innovative reading and research, prepare their minds for social transformation, and encourage them to purchase local books.

It was part of activities of the 50 years anniversary celebration of Afram Publications for blazing the trail of an indigenous publishing and authorship industry in Ghana.

An anniversary logo for the celebration was unveiled.

Four schools participated in the competition -St. John’s Grammar Senior High School and Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School were the other two schools.

They were presented with certificates and two books each.

Miss Mary Ann Frema Amoakohene, Main Speaker, Accra Girls SHS Debating Team, in expressing her joy, said: “We are form one students, and we are glad that we emerged as winners even though our co-debaters are form three students. We won because we were confident and focused, we stuck to what we were told to do.”

“Our secret is the support from our lovely teachers, the help of God and the hard work we put in but to be honest it was not an easy journey, our opponents gave us a tough time,” she said.

Ms Harriet Adelaide Tagoe, Managing Director and Publisher, Afram Publications Ltd, said the students had been one of their major audiences, who read their materials and so it was very important that they were involved in the celebration.

Ms Tagoe said Afram Publications Ltd had published over 500 books and continued to train people in various areas of publishing.

