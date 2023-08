Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – Accra Girls Senior High School has been adjudged winners of the 2023 Ghana Publishing Association-Afram Publications Interschool Debate after beating Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC), Osu, in a close contest.

Four schools, including St. John’s Grammar Senior High School and Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School participated in the competition.

GNA brings you some captivating moments from the event.

