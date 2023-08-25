3,096 SHS candidates commenced WASSCE in Keta Municipality 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Aug. 25, GNA-A total of 3,096 candidates from seven Senior High Schools within the Keta Municipality of the Volta region has commenced this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

The participating schools include Abor Senior High, Keta Business College, Keta Senior High Technical School, Afiadenyigba Senior High School, Anyako Senior High School, Tsiame Senior High School and Atiasec.

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Keta Municipal Education Directorate, who disclosed this in a brief interview with the Ghana News Agency, said all the seven schools were designated WAEC centres to host the candidates.

He said Ketasco presented the highest number of 1013 candidates, with Ketabusco and Aborsco presenting 701 and 556 candidates, respectively.

The rest include Anyasco with 413 candidates, Afiasec 299, Atiasec 88, and Tsiamesco presenting the least number of 26.

Mr Amuzu indicated that the exercise had commenced with practical examination in the various subjects on Monday July 31.

He advised the candidates to refrain from all forms of examination malpractice to avoid any severe sanctions.

A visit to some Senior High Schools by the GNA saw the 2023 WASSCE candidates fully prepared for the examinations.

Some candidates expressed hope of a successful output.

This year’s WASSCE is expected to end in September.

GNA

