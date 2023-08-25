Russia denies ordering kill on Prigozhin

Aug 25 (BBC/GNA) – Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells the BBC that allegations the Kremlin gave an order to kill Yevgeny Prigozhin are “a complete lie”.

Peskov says there’s “lots of speculation” amid the “tragic death” of the passengers on board the plane.

US President Joe Biden has been criticised by a Russian official over comments he made about the plane crash that apparently killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Biden’s remarks were unacceptable, state-run Tass news agency reports.

Biden said on Wednesday that he was not surprised by the news, and that not much happens in Russia that Vladimir Putin is not behind.

GNA/Credit: BBC

