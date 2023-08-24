2023 World Athletics Championship: Game over for Team Ghana as 4x100m relay team pulls out 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – Ghana’s men’s relay team will not compete in the heats of the 4x100m race at the World Athletics Championships being held in Budapest, Hungary.



This was announced in a press statement by the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) after two sprinters, James Dadzie and Joseph Paul Amoah, sustained various injuries.



James Dadzie pulled his hamstring during the final 110 metres of heat four of the 200 metres on Wednesday, which made him unable to finish the race.



Joseph Paul Amoah, who is the captain of Team Ghana, felt a pop sensation accompanied by sudden pain in the lateral front side of his right foot during his 200m race.



A statement released by the GAA said: “Given World Athletics’, and by extension, the GAA’s emphasis on SafeGuarding athletes, the health and recovery of James and Joseph are our top priorities.



“In consultation with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, GAA, firmly believes that it’s in the best interest and greater good of James and Joseph’s careers to discontinue participation in the championships given the circumstances and to shift focus to support options for treatment.



The GAA would like to thank all stakeholders and ask that they pray and support the athletes for a speedy recovery.



It is game over for Team Ghana at this year’s World Athletics Championships after none of its athletes failed to progress to the next round, with Deborah Acquah unable to qualify for the long jump event despite recording a 6.50m leap.

GNA

