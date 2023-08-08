2023 BECE: Names of two candidates missing, parents go wild blames headmaster  

By Simon Agbovi GNA

Buduatta (C/R), Aug. 07, GNA – Names of two candidates of the Buduatta D/A Basic School in the Gomoa East District are missing from the list of candidates in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

On Monday, August 7, during a tour to various examination centres by the Director of Education Mrs Faustina Esi Degraft Johnson, it came out that the names of two candidates were not included in the list.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that the Headmaster for Buduatta D/A Basic School Mr Richard Yao Ahanogbe, had charged monies from unsuspecting candidates numbering about 10.

Parents of one of the affected candidates said the sad news came to them on Sunday, August 6, from the headmaster of the school.

The affected candidates were depressed about the information with one of them, Ms Emmanuella Konadu expressing worry over the issue.

She said she had participated in all the mock exams and was surprised her name was not included in the candidates’ list.

“I feel like I have wasted my time throughout these years. I feel very sad and depressed right now and don’t know what to do,” she stated

An uncle of Ms Konadu, Mr Patrick Ampofo, said she enrolled and commenced first time in JHS 3 because her parents migrated from Accra to Buduatta.

According to him, all fees and charges were paid to the headmaster but surprisingly her name did not appear.

He called on the GES to pay keen attention to Buduatta D/A Basic School to improve teaching and learning.

Mr Richard Yao Ahanogbe, Headmaster of Buduatta D/A Basic School when contacted by the GNA, denied the allegation that he collected GH¢400 each from the students to register them, saying, “It is not true. I didn’t collect any money from anybody.”

He added that he had been informed that community members were furious with him and that his life was in danger.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

