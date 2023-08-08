Approach the examination with confidence – Kwadaso MP urges candidates 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso (Ash), Aug. 07, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has urged candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to approach the examination with confidence.

According to him, the papers were within their standard, so there was nothing to fear,

He urged them to carefully read the questions and understand them before answering.

“There is nothing to fear, approach the examination with confidence since these papers are within your standard. Be focused on the task ahead and by the Grace of God, you will pass this test,” Prof. Nyarko told the candidates when he visited some examination centres in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The MP noted that the BECE was the foundation of their future, which they should not toy with, stressing that education was one of the most important aspects of their lives.

He wished them the best of luck and asked for God’s protection and guidance for them throughout the examination period.

“I wish you the best as you embark on your BECE examination.

“May your hard work, dedication, and preparation shine through in every question you answer.

“Remember to stay focused, stay confident, and give it your all. Your efforts will surely lead you to success. Good luck,” he prayed for them.

A total of 2,835 candidates from both the public and private Basic Schools are writing the examination in the Kwadaso Municipality.

Madam Grace Ofosu-Boateng, the Kwadaso Municipal Education Director speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the examination would be held at 10 centres across the municipality.

She said any form of examination malpractice would not be tolerated and called on them not to take any foreign materials into the examination hall.

“I wish you all the best, write well, and make Kwadaso proud,” she told the candidates.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

