Y China’s Feature: How Chengdu Becomes a Melting Pot of Various Cuisines?

With the reputation as a “Paradise of Food”, the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, is trying every effort to fuse different regional cuisines from across the country. Foodies can even find Western delicacies with Chengdu style.

As the host city of the 2021 FISU World University Games, Chengdu has been preparing for the grand event with the venues and transportation projects completed recently. Youth from all over the world are expected to come to the city to achieve their athletic goals.

What foods will Chengdu serve for athletes, and how can they meet the culinery needs of athletes from various countries and regions?

Raz Galor from Y China heads to Chengdu to explore athletes’ restaurants before their opening. By talking to the chefs from both China and the UK, Raz witnesses how the canteens are being renovated and the menus revised. Raz then tastes some signature dishes in the canteens, enjoying the food from the perspective of a foreigner.

The 2021 FISU Games organizing committee recommends 100 restaurants in Chengdu for tourists, and Raz visits a Chuanchuan (foods on sticks) restaurant, tasting the spicy food that is well-known in China and the rest of the world. He understands that the food in Chengdu also reflects the city’s hospitality and vitality.

