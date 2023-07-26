World Vision Ghana constructs CHPS Compound at Tarikpaa 

By Solomon Gumah

Tarikpaa (N/R), July 26, GNA – World Vision Ghana, an international non-government organisation, has constructed a Community-Based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) Compound at Tarikpaa in the Savelugu Municipality to ensure improved access to health care services for residents.

The facility, which was started by the community and later completed by World Vision Ghana, would benefit other neighbouring communities such as Dingoni, Nakpanzoo, Ying, Bunglung, Duko, Tampion, and Guno among others.

The facility has a midwife station, an outpatient department, a pharmacy, a dispensary, consultation room amongst others.

Miss Laura Cristina DelValle, National Director of World Vision Ghana, speaking during the opening of the facility at Tarikpaa in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern, said it was to help bring health services closer to residents, especially the most vulnerable.

Ms DelValle said it formed part of activities to commemorate the 24 years of World Vision Ghana’s interventions in the area as well as end the Savelugu Area Programme of the organisation.

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive commended World Vision Ghana for complementing the government’s efforts to bring development to the people of the area.

Mr Mark Ayaaba Abugri, Savelugu Municipal Director of Health, said the facility would help improve clinical care services, especially ante-natal care among the most vulnerable in the communities.

He called for the provision of an accommodation facility in the area.

Naa Professor Yakubu Natogmah, Paramount Chief of Zugu Traditional Area, commended World Vision Ghana for the support, saying, “Your legacy in the provision of health services in the area cannot be underestimated.”

GNA

