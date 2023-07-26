Kpone-Katamanso MCE files to contest NPP parliamentary primary 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone (near Tema) July 26, GNA – Mr Samuel Oko Amanquah, Municipal Chief Executive, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), has filed his nomination to contest the forthcoming parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

Receiving the nomination forms, Mr Abdela Abdulai Kpone-Katamanso, NPP Constituency Secretary, commended the MCE for taking up the challenge to contest the parliamentary primaries.

He advised aspirants and delegates must conduct themselves well and be guided by the party’s rules and regulations.

He added that any act of misconduct before, during, and after the parliamentary elections would not be accepted, and the culprit would be made to face the full rigours of the law as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

Mr. Samuel Oko Amanquah told the Ghana News Agency afterwards that the NPP was ready to win the Kpone-Katamanso parliamentary seat for the first time under the Fourth Republic.

Mr. Amanquah hinted that he was the best person to lead the NPP in Kpone Katamanso for victory in 2024.

He said: “The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dominance in the constituency would be a thing of the past.

“The NDC has won the seat since 1992, but there was nothing to show after 32 years.”

The Kpone-Katamanso MCE called for unity amongst the rank and file of the party, adding that with unity, the NPP stands a chance of winning the seat from the opposition NDC in the 2024 elections.

About 1,035 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the forthcoming NPP parliamentary primaries, expected to come off in November this year.

26 July 2023

