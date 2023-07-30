We get spiritual growth by reading God’s word with understanding – Reverend Amegboe 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

AKatsi (VR), July 30, GNA-Reverend Richard Amegboe, District Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E. P) Church-Ghana, Grace Congregation Akatsi Branch has called on believers to rely fully on the words of God for spiritual growth.

He said the constant reading of the Holy Bible with understanding gave believers the power and wisdom to move on in life.

Reverend Amegboe made the call in a short sermon delivered at Akatsi on Sunday during the climax of this year’s Christian Youth Builders (CYB) Celebration and Thanksgiving service.

“A committed Christian must continue to search for the deeper things from God’s word which gives new knowledge and strength.”

Reverend Amegboe, who preached on the theme “Search for The Hidden Treasure” urged believers not to read the Holy Bible as a storybook but rather move deeper for a fulfilling life.

The weeklong event saw activities such as Bible teachings, Bible quiz competitions, praise, and worship night, among others.

Mr Emmanuel Ahiaba, CYB Chairman, Akatsi Grace Congregation, in an address called on the youth to champion good moral lives as a sign of preparing tomorrow’s future leaders.

He also revealed that the event was aimed at raising funds to complete a printing press and bookshop for the church in the area.

The celebration was on the theme “Revive Us Oh Lord! Hear Us- My Commitment” taken from the book of Psalms 107:19-22.

Several dignitaries including, Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Volta and Oti witnessed the event.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

