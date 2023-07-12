We are satisfied at the level of patronage so far – KNMP Director

By Hafsa Obeng/Prince Nii Nortey-Fio Barnor

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP), Mr Edward Quao, has expressed satisfaction at the level of patronage of the park on the first day of re-opening to the public.

He said, “so far so good. Lots of people have come in since morning both foreigners and locals and we are expecting more before the close of day. We are hopeful that it will generate a lot of revenue in the coming weeks.”

The redeveloped KNMP was commissioned by President Akufo- Addo on Tuesday July 4, 2023, but it was temporarily closed on Friday July 8 for preparation towards the commercial operation and reopened to the public on Tuesday July 11.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, in Accra, Mr Quao said, “We just reopened today, but patronage has been good, and we hope it will continue like this, so we can generate enough revenue for the development of the sector and the country at large.”

He said the Park would open from 0830 hours to 2300 hours every day. “The provisional tickets for visiting for non-Ghanaian varies between GHc 100.00 for adults, GHc 60.00 for tertiary students and GHc 30.00 for children. In the case of Ghanaians, it ranges from GHc 25.00 for adults, GHc 15.00 for tertiary students and GHc 5.00 for senior high and junior high students and children.”

With regards to organising events at the park, Mr Quao said evening events for 100 people would

cost between GHc 3,000.00 and GHc 5,000.00 cedis while day time events would cost between GHc 2,000.00 to GHc 3,000.00.

He commended the government through the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture for the support to revamp the park to attract the needed audience and revenue for the country.

Some visitors the GNA spoke to were excited about the facelift given to the park and commended the government for the initiative.

“The park for some time was in a very deplorable state and nobody was attracted to it. But now we are happy because we can come and learn more and have a better experience,” one person said.

GNA

