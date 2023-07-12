Ghana Muslim Mission Greater Accra branch launches 15th annual conference

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana Muslim Mission, (GMM) has launched its 15th annual conference on the theme: “Unity in diversity for a prosperous community.”

The conference, which is scheduled to take place from August 4 to 6 at the National Headquarters of the Mission, is aimed at conscientizing members on the need to unite as Muslims despite their various backgrounds to develop the Muslim Community.

Nii Okai Aryee, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the GMM, said the conference was also to bring members together as a community to network and raise funds to finance some activities of the Mission in the Region.

He said, “the theme for the conference is to harness our differences to come together as Muslims to help support humanity.”

The Regional Chairman said, “this particular conference is to raise funds to begin a pure water manufacturing company in Samsam, a suburb of Accra to generate income to run the affairs of the Mission as well as to support members.”

The GMM is a nationwide organisation that seeks to promote the welfare of Muslims in the country hence such conferences have been organised over the years to address social issues and challenges as well as empower members both religiously and socially.

He called on members as well as Muslim across the length and breadth of the region to participate fully in the conference to gain all the benefits that come with it.

Some activities lined up for the conference include inter branch Quran recitation and Azan competition, Tahajud prayers, seminars, inter branch food bazar, indoor games, and fundraising, among others.

The Ghana Muslim Mission is a non-sectarian, non-tribal and non-political Islamic religious formed by some Ghanaian Muslims in the year 1957 to enlighten Muslims and non-Muslim alike about the right teachings and the practices of the Islamic religion as taught and practiced by Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

It is also to mobilize resources by lawful and acceptable means to develop Islam in its entirety in the country. The presence of the Mission can be felt across the country.

The GMM aspires to become the number one Muslim organization in Africa that seeks to develop people morally, spiritually and intellectually through the provision of education, health and other social infrastructure.

