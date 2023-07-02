Volunteers trained for community-led project to eliminate skin-NTDs in E/R 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, July 2, GNA-Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a health focused non-governmental organisation has trained 40 volunteers and 10 nurses towards elimination of skin Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) project in the Eastern Region.

These volunteers would work in 10 districts in the Eastern Region where the HFFG, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), and other partners are implementing a two-year project to help eliminate skin-NTDs such as Yaws, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer.

Consistent with the project, the training was to build the capacities of the volunteers and persons with health background to understand the NTDs for case identification and management as well as equip them with the skills and knowledge needed for the community work.

Madam Cecilia Senoo, Executive Director of HFFG, charged the volunteers to be hardworking and pay attention to issues of stigma and report for action to ensure the intended purpose of the project was realised.

She indicated that as part of the project, some of the victims affected with the skin-NTDs would be trained enrolled onto income training activities to support their livelihoods alongside providing treatment.

Mr Christian Fiador, Eastern Regional NTDs Coordinator, mentioned that skin-NTDs were endemic in most communities but infected persons do not report to the health facilities due to stigma, stereotypes and poverty and described the volunteers as very critical intervention in controlling the diseases.

He reminded the volunteers that they were being trained to work in collaboration with the GHS and therefore advised them to work closely with them to ensure that protocols and arrangements were fully complied with.

The HFFG has begun a two-year project to scale-up community-led response to end skin NTDs in the region and is expected to reach about 1000 people suffering from diseases such as buruli ulcer, leprosy and Yaws which are infectious diseases classified under the NTDs.

The 10 districts include Okere, Akyemansa, Kwaebibrem, Birim South and North Achiase Denkyembour and Manya-krobo, which have been identified as high priority areas for investment by the Expanded Special Project of elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (ESPN), in view of the co-endemicity of NTDs coupled with poor access to safe water and sanitation.

GNA

