Deputy Trade Minister to grace the 2023 Leaders’ Summit and Honours slated for July 19

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 17, GNA – Mr Mike Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry will be an honorary guest and an awardee at the upcoming leaders’ Summit and Honours scheduled for July 19 and July 20, 2023, in Accra.

The two days event is set to attract key industry players in Ghana and across Africa alongside members of civil society and the private sector to catalyze investment in critical sectors, including health, infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, and digital.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr, Dominic Oduru Antwi, President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC) said the 2023 Leaders’ Summit and Honors event would serve as the platform to strengthen ties with African partners based on principles of mutual respect and shared interests and values while striving on utilizing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AFCFTA, to boost trade invest across the world.

The Summit will be on the theme: “Rebuilding and Rebranding the African Way.”

It will focus on some key areas such as mitigating the impact of COVID-19 and of future pandemics on Africa’s economy, working collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health.

The rest are promoting food security, advancing peace, and security, responding to the climate crisis, amplifying diaspora ties, and boosting trade investment through the AFCFTA.

The statement said the GDP of Africa was estimated at roughly 3.1 trillion U.S. dollars and this was the highest value since 2010 when the continent’s GDP amounted to approximately 2.1 trillion U.S. dollars.

“Africa, with the requisite human resources and technologies can shape its future not just the future of the African people, but of the world and rooted in this recognition that Africa is a key player in global industrialization,” it added.

The speakers include includes Mr Mark Okraku Martey, Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Art, Dr Remi Duyile, Former Vice President; Bank of America, Mr Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice

President of Liberia, and President of the Senate, Mr Serge Ekue´, President West African Development Bank among other dignitaries.

Other speakers and awardees are Prof. P. L. O. Lumumba – Pan Africanist, Farouk Khailann – CEO – Premium Africa Holdings, Dr Louisa Akaiso – Founder; Women Who Win Africa, Danta Amoateng – Group CEO; Diaspora Transition Network, Elijah Onyeagba, PhD, – The Nigerian Ambassador to The Republic of Burundi and Dr Bola Preye Ayo – CEO Trillion Presidential Global Consulting.

The rest are Dr Benedict Okey Oramah – President and Chairman of the Board of Directors (Afreximbank), Dr Remi Duyile – Former Vice President; Bank of America, Patricia Obo-Nai – Chief Executive Officer; Vodafone Ghana, Ozee Ozumba-Mbadiwe J.R. – Brand and Partnership Strategist, Mr Wamkele Mene – Secretary-General of AfCFTA and Dr Carlos Santos – CEO of Ethos Asset Management.

GNA

