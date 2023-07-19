Veep inaugurates headquarters for Ashanti North Regional Police Command

Accra, July 19, GNA – Vice Ptesident Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the headquarters office complex and other facilities for the newly created Ashanti North Regional Police Command at Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command is one of the seven new Regional Police Commands created in 2023.

The Command is made up of four combined Divisional Commands – Mampong, Effiduase, Offinso and Tepa – with its headquarters at Mampong.

The commissioning of the Regional Police Command on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, attracted senior police officials, including the Director General – Administration, Commisioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) DCOP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie.

Vice President Bawumia, who is the Chairman of the Police Council, speaking at the ceremony, said Ghana’s increasing population, coupled with the sophisticated nature of crime being committed, it was prudent to create additional police commands to fulfil the Service’s mandate.

“The peace and development of any country depends on its security, and the first line of security is the Police.

“It is, therefore, important that Police Service is properly deployed and equipped to perform their duties and ensure the peace we need to develop our nation,” he stated.

In a remarkable show of patriotism a citizen of Mampong, Mr Yaw Amponsah Marfo, funded the construction of the new Regional Police headquarters office complex and donated it to the Ghana Police Service.

The philanthropist also donated a Pick-up vehicle and two motorbikes to the Command and promised to put up an office for the Ghana Immigration Service at Mampong.

Vice President Bawumia commended the kind gestutre demonstrated by Mr Marfo and said his philanthropy was worthy of emulation.

“Your actions and donations demonstrate the important role of the private sector in supporting government to provide essential logistics for nation building.

“You have shown admirable philanthropy to the people of Mampong and Ghana. I urge the private sector to emulate your worthy example,” Dr Bawumia stated.

The Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, lauded the Police for continuing to deliver on their mandate despite changing dynamics and logistical constraints, and challenged the officers and men of the new Command to live above reproach.

The Police Administration, in March 2023, created seven additional police regional commands to ensure effective and efficient policing throughout the country.

The new regions are in the Ashanti and the Eastern regions, which have two each, and the Western, Central and Volta regions, each of which has an additional Regional Police Command.

GNA

