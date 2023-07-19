Bia West Assembly hands over furniture to Education Directorate  

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Essam (WN/R), July 19, GNA-Mr Benard Gyebi Blay, Bia West District Chief Executive in the Western North Region, on behalf of the District Assembly, has presented furniture to the Bia West Education Directorate to improve education in the beneficiary schools in the district.

The furniture funded by the Accountability Outcome Programme (GALOP) comprised 140 dual desks, 34 Teacher table and Chairs and 60 sets of hexagonal tables and chairs, would be distributed schools, including Oseikrom English and Arabic, Essam D/A Primary A, Debeiso Methodist Primary C and Sikaneasem D/A primary school.

Presenting the furniture to the Education Directorate, Mr Blay said the lack of furniture was the major challenge of schools in the district hence the decision by the assembly to provide them with furniture.

He explained the Bia West District was among six other Districts in the Western North Region to benefit from the GALOP programme.

Mr Blay thanked GALOP programme for the support and said the furniture had come at the right time, since it was Government’s vision to provide conducive environment for teaching and learning in the area.

Mr Thomas Kwofie, Bia West District Director of Education, who received the furniture on behalf of the Education Directorate lauded the government for the furniture.

He, however, appealed for more chairs to be distributed among schools that have inadequate furniture so as to improve upon education in the area.

