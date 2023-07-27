Ukraine allows its athletes to face Russians, under strict conditions

Berlin, July 27, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian athletes have been given permission by their sports ministry, to compete against Russians and Belarusians at international sports events.

The ministry said late Wednesday the decision, applies for individual competitions and not team events, and only in competitions where Russians and Belarusians compete as neutral athletes without their national symbols, and don’t relate to their nationality in any way.

Ukraine had originally said its athletes, were not allowed to compete against Russians and Berlarusians.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from most major sports events, after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, with some exceptions such as tennis.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), has recommended that athletes from the two countries are to be allowed back, as neutrals in individual events, and under strict conditions.

Several sports have said since then, they would admit them back, and the sports ministry’s decision will be welcomed by Ukrainian athletes, when it comes to qualifiers for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The IOC is yet to decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes, will be allowed to compete in Paris.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

