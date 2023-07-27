US draw with Dutch at World Cup but both well placed for knock-outs

Berlin, July 27, (dpa/GNA) – Defending champions the United States, were held 1-1 by the Netherlands on Thursday, at the women’s World Cup in a rematch of the 2019 final, a result that leaves both in a strong position to reach the knock-out stages.

Jill Roord gave the Dutch a 17th minute lead in Wellington, but the record four-time champions battled back from captain Lindsey Horan in the 62nd.

None of the teams then found a winner, and they are tied on four points atop Group E.

Portugal have three, after beating fellow debutants Vietnam 2-0 later in the day in chilly Hamilton. Telma Encarnacao opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and then set up Francisca Nazareth to fire into the bottom left corner in the 21st.

Vietnam, who are yet to score, were eliminated after two defeats.

On the final matchday Tuesday, the US, who are top on goal difference, are big favourites against Portugal, and so are the Dutch against Vietnam.

“It was a very competitive game against a very good team that we saw at the last World Cup do such good things,” Horan said.

“For us, I think the biggest thing to take away is going down a goal, and coming up with an answer to that. Also, the chances we created. We need to start finishing a few more of those.”

Co-hosts Australia could meanwhile follow Japan and Spain into the last 16 with victory against Nigeria in Thursday’s late game in Brisbane.

The US beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 final, but under the eyes of their Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as part of the 27,231-strong crowd, it was the Europeans who drew first blood.

Somewhat against the flow of play Noord fired into the bottom far left corner, set up by Victoria Pelova.

The US almost responded instantly from Trinity Rodman, but, having fallen behind for the first time since the 2011 tournament, it eventually took them until the second half to recover and stretch their unbeaten World Cup run to 19 games.

Horan headed the equalizer, at the near post off a corner kick from the right by substitute Rose Lavelle.

Alex Morgan, then had a goal disallowed for offside as the Americans pressed for a winner, with Rodman and Sophia Smith also coming close.

However, the Dutch also threatened once more late in the game, but Esmee Brugts’ shot was blocked.

“We performed brilliantly and at times, it was really fantastic. You have to be happy with 1-1. We’re there, along with the US, and I’m very satisfied with that,” Dutch coach Andries Jonker said.

“These games are battles from the first second to the last. The only thing you can say is that women’s football has evolved incredibly.

Horan said: “I think the first half, we feel a little bit disappointed in how we played. But I think we fixed things right away, the pressure that we got on, and the amount of chances and opportunities that came from it.”

GNA

