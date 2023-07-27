Companies must foster cultures that promote familial ties

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 27, GNA – Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) has urged businesses to create cultures that safeguard their enterprises, foster a family relationship, and care for one another, so that employee interests are in line with that of the company.

“Culture is everything,” he stated, and “we must endeavour to create cultures that treat people as family…One of transparency, respect for all, honesty, and sharing in the vision of the company.

“There are so many cultures in our environment that are negative when it comes to developing companies. So, we business owners must create cultures that are different from the Ghanaian culture of laziness, lateness, and lackadaisical attitude towards work, among others.”

Capt. Amoabeng (Rtd) made this statement during the opening of Fairgreen Limited’s 25th anniversary celebration on Wednesday in Accra.

Fairgreen Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian company, provides specialized Information Technology (IT) solutions to clients in Ghana and other areas of the world.

The company’s goal is to become a leader in the provision, installation, and servicing of office equipment, with services aimed at assisting corporate entities and organizations, as well as individuals, in gaining greater leverage through the application of innovative technology.

It also aspires to be a competitive, market-oriented, lucrative, and dependable business that provides excellent value to its clients and shareholders.

According to Capt. Amoabeng, culture is important in the development of a business since it generates an enabling environment and a sense of belonging for everyone who operates in that place.

“Have a culture for caring for each other, making the company a family place and bring everybody on board.”

He commended Fairgreen Limited for their accomplishments and reminded the company to always respect clients’ time and provide great service.

“Remember in delivering your service that time sells. So, respect the time of partners and give them quality time when they are dealing with you. Aim at proving your services on time, and while you cannot, communicate the lateness.”

Captain Amoabeng Rtd noted that for every business, the initial stages may keep business under the radar and would protect them, but when they get over the radar it puts them under some kind of pressure, which could not be avoided, but must be dealt with.

“Now that Fairgreen is 25 years you will be under pressure from various quarters. Beware of family, friends and relatives, politicians, traditional leaders, and pastors. These are the things that have brought the country back and you must make sure to navigate these pull-aways very carefully, to survive.”

Fairgreen Limited’s Founder and CEO, Madam Gifty Boahene, stated that the company’s transformative journey has moulded it into a vibrant IT solutions provider.

She stated that their success over the previous 25 years had been the result of diligent work and thoughtful strategic decisions at every step.

“Our approach focused on identifying our client’s unique needs and tailoring solutions to meet these demands.”

Madam Boahene stated what distinguished Fairgreen Limited in the market and determined its success was its capacity to provide customised design, implementation, and support without foreign involvement.

She stated that more than half of their clients had been with them for over two decades, citing consistency in the delivery of solutions and values that match budgets as reasons for the loyalty of clientele.

“Over the past 25 years, we have weathered storms, embraced change, and adapted to the evolving demands of the market. Our success is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our team members and the trust and support of our valued clients.”

Madam Boahene expressed gratitude to both former and current employees, clients, partners, and stakeholders for their passion, devotion, and belief in the company’s objective.

“Looking to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Technology continues to advance, new challenges will arise, and we are ready to face them head-on.

Together, we will continue to evolve, innovate, and collaborate to create solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations.”

