Two to serve six years imprisonment each for causing harm 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 24, GNA- Two persons, who fought and inflicted cutlass wounds on a man overgrazing site near River Sonukpo in the Volta Region, have been sentenced to six years imprisonment each by the Sogakope Circuit Court.

This is after the court found Joshua Adzido and Modestus Atsu guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit causing harm and causing harm.

The two accused persons had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges before the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.

They were ordered by the court to pay GHC2,500 each as compensation to the complainant, Musah Mahamadu.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Victor Somuah, called three witnesses.

The accused persons, who were represented by Mr Alfred Agbesi, also called a witness.

The prosecution’s case is that on August 9, 2021, at about 10:30 am, the complainant and one Ali Adama were taking their cattle for grazing behind a river known as Sonukpo and at a section of the road in a bush, they met the accused persons with their cattle grazing.

It said Joshua Adzido asked the complainant to go back and that he would not allow them to cross the river to the other side because that grazing site was for them alone.

It said Adzido chased the complainant’s (Musah Mohammed) cattle away and blocked the only path leading to the riverbank.

According to the prosecution, Modestus Atsu, the second accused person, also crossed the complainant’s cattle on the other side and drove them away.

It said because the place was surrounded by water, some of the complainant’s cattle entered the river and others left in the bush.

The prosecution said Adzido threatened the complainant that he “will teach him a lesson” and inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainant’s head.

It said the complainant defended himself by hitting Adzido with a stick he was holding.

The prosecution said Atsu joined Adzido and held the complainant from behind while Adzido kept hitting him with a stick until blood was oozing from his head.

It said the two accused persons then left the complainant to his fate.

The prosecution said the complainant managed to get to his home and later reported the matter to the Police at Dabala Police Station.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

