Crystal Heights marks its fifth graduation with robotics

By Priscilla Nimako

Amasaman, July 24, GNA – The Crystal Heights International School at Shikpontele-Amasaman has marked its fifth graduation ceremony with robotics, navigating the future through technology for the next generation.

Mr Emmanuel Dadze Entsie, the Director for Crystal Heights, said with emerging education and technology, the world was moving at a fast pace, and it was important to inculcate robotics in the youth.

Speaking with Ghana News Agency, he said this is the fifth graduation of the school since it began in September 2014, and 200 students graduated from pre-school, primary, and Junior High out of the 1200 students.

The Director said they were striving to be one of the best schools in Ghana and Africa; they now had pre-school through Senior High school; they offered the British Curriculum; and they were part of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Mrs Patricia Entsie Mensah, the Principal of Crystal Heights, said “technology acts as a catalyst, propelling us forward on the pathway to success and having the potential to revolutionize industries, create new opportunities, and solve complex global challenges.”

Mrs Mensah said, “embracing technology enables us to stay ahead of the curve, driving innovation and productivity, from artificial intelligence to block chain, robotics to virtual reality, and offers boundless possibilities, which is a tool for children.”

She said digital literacy was no longer a luxury but a necessity; learners must be equipped with skills to understand technology, which would enable them to thrive in the digital era. This includes not only critical thinking, problem-solving, and ethical consideration.

Mr. Cyrus Kwabena Boateng, a student, said robotics were used in their daily lives but they never realized it was robotics and were gradually upgrading in the environment.

Mr Boateng said robotics was needed in the world today because “if you don’t have a machine, you will be missing out.” It had a lot of advantages in life and gave people easy access to anything they liked. Machines are also classified as robots but are not automatically operated.

GNA

