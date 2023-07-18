Two-day Summit Between EU Leaders, and Leaders of Community of Latin American, Caribbean States

Sofia, July 18, (BTA/GNA) – Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will participate in the two-day summit of the leaders of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels. The forum will be on Monday and Tuesday in the Belgian capital.

Among the topics to be discussed are enhanced cooperation in multilateral fora, global peace and stability, trade and investment, economic recovery, efforts to combat climate change, research and innovation, justice and security for citizens.

The summit is co-chaired by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in his role as caretaker President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

This is the first meeting at such a high level since 2015. Developing relations with Latin America is also part of the priorities of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which began at the beginning of the month.

BTA/GNA

