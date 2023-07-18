Parents urged to encourage the girl-child to undertake skills training after school

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Nsawam E/R, July 18, GNA – Madam Eunice Osaebea Aboagye, the President of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Beauty Salon Association has urged parents and guardians to encourage their adolescent girls to undertake some trades after school to become self-employed.

She said there was the need for girls to build their foundation through skills before marriage and becoming mothers so that they could support their husbands in the management of their families in future.

Madam Aboagye, who owns Maa-U Nails and Beauty Paradise at Nsawam gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a meeting with parents and guardians to inspire them to allow their adolescent girls venture into skills training to earn a decent livelihood.

She said she started her beauty salon at Nsawam in the Eastern Region in 2012 after schooling and had so far trained 150 girls from the municipality in pedicure, manicure, nails, wiglets, among others and were doing well in their businesses.

Madam Aboagye appealed to Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Woodinn Home and Electrical Company and other philanthropic organisations to support her with equipment like hair dryers, straighteners pedicure machines, manicure, and others to enable her provide career training for the girls.

“This would prevent the girls from migrating to the cities to undertake menial jobs and falling victims to irresponsible men and destroy their lives,” she stated.

