Transitional deal on Wagner’s future emerging, says British intel 

London, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) - Three weeks after the Wagner mercenary force’s brief rebellion against the Russian military leadership, the group’s future activities are taking shape, according to British intelligence.

“The Russian security apparatus entered a period of confusion and negotiations after Wagner Group’s 24 June 2023 mutiny,” the Ministry of Defence in London wrote on Twitter on Sunday in its daily update, citing British intelligence reports.

“In recent days, an interim arrangement for the future of the group has started to take shape,” it said, noting that on July 12, the Russian defence ministry announced that Wagner had handed over 2,000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks.

Since Saturday, “at least a small contingent” of Wagner fighters had arrived at a camp in Belarus, while some groups close to Wagner had resumed their activity on social media. The focus, these commentators said, was on highlighting the group’s activities in Africa.

British officials believe that based on recent statements from Russian officials, Moscow is prepared to accept Wagner’s aspirations to maintain “its extensive presence” on the African continent.

Its daily update started after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year. Moscow, in turn, accuses London of a disinformation campaign.

GNA

