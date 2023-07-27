This year’s 3Music Awards postponed

By Stanley Senya

Accra July 27, GNA – 3Media Networks, organises of 3Music Awards has announced the postponement of this year’s event to next year 2024.

This follows the need for the organizers to secure adequate capital support and sponsorship to deliver an excellent and thrilling event of the year.

In a press release, posted on their Facebook page, it revealed that: “the decision comes in response to the need for securing adequate financial support and sponsorship, thereby upholding the unmatched standard of excellence that has defined the 3Music Awards over the years”.

It said the 3Music Awards has garnered immense recognition as a premier celebration of musical talent, captivating audiences, and enthusiasts alike.

“As a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, we believe that rescheduling the event to 2024 will ensure that the 3Music Awards remains an unrivaled experience within the industry.”

“While we acknowledge the disappointment this may bring, we want to assure all our stakeholders-industry partners, sponsors, artists, and fans that we are actively working behind the scenes to secure the necessary support,” it said.

Rashida Yasmine Abdualia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Media Networks in the statement said, 3Media Network values the trust and confidence placed in the 3Music Awards.

“We are resolute in our pursuit of maintaining the highest standards of production, setting the stage for a triumphant return next year.”

“Throughout this period, we will keep all stakeholders updated on our progress and share any developments as they unfold,” she said.

She acknowledged her heartfelt gratitude for the understanding, patience and continued support shown during this time.

The statement assured the public of a strong comeback to deliver an extraordinary experience that celebrates the absolute best of Ghanian industry.

