Fourth edition of tapioca festival to be held in Ada

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, July 27, GNA – Mr. Seth Priceless Ala-Amegavie, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Tapioca Foundation, says the fourth edition of the tapioca festival will be held from August 10 to 13 in Ada-Foah on the theme “A new dawn”.

The Tapioca Foundation LBG is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to unlocking the potential of Africa in the fields of tourism, technology, trade, arts, people, industry, occupation, and culture.

Mr. Ala-Amegavie, who doubles as the Organizer, said the annual event, which seeks to complement the Asafotufiami in Ada, is being supported by Ada Royal Paramountcy, Ada East District Assembly, and Jubilee Distilleries, among others.

“We’re excited to be leading an experience, unlocking potential, bringing the youth out of their comfort zones, and pace-setting industrialization through events in the Ada,” he stated.

He said activities outlined for the festival included a clean-up of the streets from the Ada-Foah Health Centre to Dove Park while planting over 5,000 trees to beautify the environment, a donation to the Ada community in the afternoon, and a musical festival in the evening for the first day.

The Co-Founder, Tapioca Foundation, mentioned that there would be a conference engaging top industry players, institutions, policymakers, and stakeholders on topics ranging from technology, tourism, trade, and the arts with the aim of driving innovation and progress in the Ada community, while a bonfire would be held in the evening.

“This year, we’re creating awareness of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the age of artificial intelligence, what it means for businesses in the Ada, and how they can take full advantage,” he stated.

He added that there would be a youth health walk from Ada-Foah to AdaWem, an expo, street arts, and a musical concert in the evening on the third day, and

a thrilling water adventure at the Tsarlekope Beach Resort, Ada-Foah, among others, on the final day.

