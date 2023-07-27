Former Director of Education, friends donate water tank to Catholic Special School in Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fijai, July 27, GNA – Nana Kofi Adjei Imbeah, the former Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education has donated a 5000-capacity water tank to the staff and students of the Catholic Special Vocational School, at Fijai, in Takoradi.

The special needs children, numbering about 150, over the years had a sole source of water storage system which could not meet their daily requirement.

The gesture was therefore to help the school to meet such critical needs, particularly for such a vulnerable population in society.

Nana Imbeah, at the short ceremony to hand over the facility said, “I was praying to God on my 70th birthday on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, and God laid it on my heart to provide for these people”.

He continued: “So I consulted with my immediate family and my Group, the Family Life Enrichment Experience – F L E X – Ministry who gladly bought the idea and made voluntary contributions towards this project.”

Nana Imbeah said, as a former Board Member of the School and knowing the water challenges, it was prudent that he gifted the school with that property.

Reverend Fr Gyatuah Boafo, the Representative of the Catholic Bishop of the Sekondi Takoradi Diocese who conducted a Mass for the group before dedicating the facility prayed for God’s manifold blessings and unwavering favour over the life of the former Director and his Family and Friends.

Madam Rose Margaret Kwofie, the Headmistress of the school, while thanking the family for the assistance, called for an infirmary to meet the health needs of the students.

She said the school needed a bigger canteen, dormitory and practical teaching and learning materials to aid in effective Education delivery for the special needs children of the Catholic Special Vocation School in the Fijai community.

27 July 2023

