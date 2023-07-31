Government will create environment that encourages investment, fosters entrepreneurship

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 31, GNA – Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, says the government will create an environment that encourages investment, fosters entrepreneurship and promotes productivity.

He said, “we must work towards increasing engagements with academia, industry and citizens to ensure that education and training aligns changing needs of society.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was speaking at the 23rd Graduation of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The graduation ceremony had three sessions starting from Friday, July 28, 2023, with the Faculty of Law, School of Technology and School of Public Service and Governance.

This was followed by Business School and School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and ended with PhD and Masters Degree students, making a total of 1000 graduates.

The Minister said it would rely on the government to ensure that policies and programmes implemented were driven by data and empirical evidence.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the country’s industry players were also encouraged to invest in schools via scholarships and grants and also infrastructural development of institutions of higher learning.

He said the synergy between academia and industry could go a long way in ensuring that graduates had a holistic education that they allowed them to work effectively.

The Minister said industry players could contribute further by investing in research and development, fostering innovation and exploring emerging issues.

” By creating an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and fostering innovation, we can inlock opportunities and generate sustainable employment for the graduates,” he

added.

Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA, said they had initiated various steps towards entrenching the Institute as a Centre of Excellence.

He said one of such steps was to outline a new vision for the Institute with a proposed Strategic Plan.

He said the Plan was developed after extensive consultation with the Institute stakeholders and the Community.

The Rector said the core importance of the Plan was to reclaim the Institute’s heritage and ensure the sustained existence of GIMPA well into the future.

Prof Bonsu said the focus of the past year had been to lay the relevant foundation for achieving the goals in the Plan, towards becoming a leading Institute of higher learning.

“We have emphasised building integrity and discipline in the system and have commenced a sensitization drive to emphasise quality and to develop a KPI-based performance culture, he added.

GNA

