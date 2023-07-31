RMU raises funds to support improved maritime education in the sub-region

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 31, GNA – As part of efforts and measures to further develop and equip its already existing infrastructure, the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has organised a fundraising and dinner event in Accra.

The fundraising activities form part of the University’s 65th Anniversary as an Institution and 40 years of Regionalization under Maritime Education and Training.

The celebration i on the Theme: “65 Years of Maritime Education and Training Excellence in West and Central Africa.”

Mr Ebrima Sillah, the Chancellor of the University, who is also the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure of The Gambia pledged 5,000 dollars; 3,000 dollars on behalf of his Country and 2,000 dollars personally.

Other Transportation Ministers from Member Countries of Liberia pledged 5,000, Sierra Leone also pledged 5,000 dollars and Cameroon pledged 4,000 dollars.

Dr Paul Adalikwu, the Secretary-General of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) pledged 2,000 dollars personally and pledged 3,000 dollars on behalf of MOWCA.

The Chancellor said currently, there were 400,000 young seafarers needed on vessels but the opportunity to provide these human resources was lacking in the Maritime industry.

He said as governments in the sub-region, they were committed to supporting the management and leadership of the RMU to meet their obligations to their students.

“Our pledges are signs that shows that the University is dear to our hearts, therefore it will go along way to help young people in the sub-region to access quality Maritime studies,” he added.

Dr George VanDyck, the Planning Committee Chairman, told the Ghana News Agency that the University sought to raise 5 million Ghana cedis

through this year-long fundraising.

He said last year, the University launched a scholarship scheme to support needy but brilliant students to enable them also access Maritime education, since it was expensive.

He said the funds would be used to build facilities, complete ongoing projects, and upgrade classroom facilities to provide the right environment for teaching and learning while improving the image of the University and its landscape activities.

The year-long activities include a Symposium and Career fair on September 20, 2023 on Relevance of women in advancing Maritime Education and Training prospects and challenges, and employment Challenges of RMU graduates to maritime-related Institutions in Ghana.

Others are a public lecture on October 26, 2023, on Public-Public-Private partnership in advancing Maritime Education and Training for Economic Development in West and Central Africa,

The rest are a public lecture and panel discussion on December 6, 2023, on the relevance of Maritime Education and Training as a gateway to National Development.

There will be a launch of the RMU Strategic Plan and a journal rebranding.

